Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - October 15, 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Maxim Growth Summit

Date: October 22-23, 2025

Event: Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: November 10-12, 2025

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 17-20, 2025

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their Maxim, Guggenheim, and Jefferies representatives.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown meaningful benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of both congenital and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Rezolute Contacts:

Christen Baglaneas

cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com

508-272-6717

Carrie McKim

cmckim@rezolutebio.com

336-608-9706