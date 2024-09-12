ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Finalizes Corporate Name Change to Lifeward Ltd.

Following approval by the shareholders and the Israel Companies Registrar, Lifeward has completed is rebranding initiative with a formal name change of the parent company in Israel

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward®) (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global market leader delivering life-changing solutions to revolutionize what is possible in rehabilitation, recovery, and the pursuit of life’s passions in the face of physical limitation or disability, is pleased to announce that the Company has formally changed its name from ReWalk Robotics Ltd. to Lifeward Ltd. in completion of the rebranding initiative originally announced on January 29, 2024. The name change follows shareholder approval received on September 4, 2024, as well as the approval of the name change by the Israel Companies Registrar on September 10, 2024.



“We are pleased to have finalized this corporate rebrand so quickly after shareholder approval,” said Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer at Lifeward. “The transformation of our corporate identity from ReWalk Robotics into Lifeward is reflective of the Company’s expanded mission to elevate the standard of care in overcoming physical limitations and disabilities and to empower individuals to do what they love.”

The Company’s subsidiaries in the United States and Germany have previously completed name changes earlier this year to align with the Lifeward brand. The Company’s trading symbol has also already been changed as part of the rebrand and will remain trading under “LFWD”. Effective as of market open on September 13, 2024, the Company will begin trading under its new name.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

