SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Revvity’s EUROIMMUN Launches Solution for Specific Typing of Alzheimer’s Disease Associated APOE Gene

October 2, 2024 | 
2 min read

APOE genotyping allows assessment of a patient’s risk for adverse effects from new anti-amyloid therapy for Alzheimer’s

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), announced today the launch of the in-vitro diagnostic EURORealTimeTM APOE assay in European countries that accept the CE mark, which will enable accurate genotyping of the APOE gene. APOE genotyping is valuable to assess a patient’s risk for side effects prior to the start of an anti-amyloid (beta) therapy in Alzheimer’s disease.


“With the introduction of new disease-modifying drugs for treating Alzheimer’s, a new era of therapy has begun for this incurable disease. However, it has been found that patients taking these treatments with a certain form of the APOE gene have a significant risk for developing potentially life-threatening side effects, called ARIA, referring to edema or microbleedings in the brain,” explains Dr. Lars Komorowski, chief scientific officer of EUROIMMUN. “Being able to easily determine the APOE genotype of patients before starting therapy is key to assessing the individual risk for potential negative consequences.”

The real-time EURORealTime APOE PCR test allows simultaneous detection of the three most frequent APOE forms, designated E2, E3 and E4. Carriers of exclusively E4 exhibit the highest risk for ARIA under therapy. With the new test now available from Revvity’s EUROIMMUN, only one reaction is required using genomic DNA isolated from a single blood sample to determine the patient’s APOE genotype. The assay processing can be automated to scalable degrees on Revvity instruments, including the EUROIMMUN PreNAT IITM and the chemagic™ 360 platforms. Results are evaluated, documented and archived using the EURORealTime analysis software.

For clinicians treating Alzheimer’s patients, this approach to APOE genotyping will grant additional patient information and will enable a more personalized approach in anti-amyloid (beta) treatment.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Chet Murray
(781) 462-5126
chet.murray@revvity.com

Investor Relations:
Steve Willoughby
steve.willoughby@revvity.com

Massachusetts Alzheimer’s disease
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Roche's signage at its office in France
M&A
Roche Doubles Down on Breast Cancer With $850M for Regor’s CDK Inhibitors
September 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
External view of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC
Alzheimer’s disease
Cassava Agrees to Pay $40M Fine to Resolve SEC Probe as Company Hit With New Lawsuit
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Bluebird Bio to Lay Off 25% of Workforce
September 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Rusty lung. Cancer and health concept. This is a 3d render illustration.
Drug development
Boehringer, Insilico Appear to Break Through Against IPF
September 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie