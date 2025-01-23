Revvity Ignites Scientific Breakthroughs at SLAS2025

Unveils revolutionary solution for cellular imaging, alongside a wide range of solutions for accelerating drug discovery and development

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. is set to unveil its groundbreaking new Phenologic.AI™ software at SLAS2025 in San Diego, January 27-29. Designed to redefine cellular imaging workflows for Revvity’s Harmony™ and Signals Image Artist™ software packages, the Phenologic.AI software leverages pre-trained deep-learning models to analyze brightfield images, providing an additional multiplexing channel and streamlined workflows for live cell analysis. This significant advancement expands the possibilities for understanding cellular behaviors and disease mechanisms. The Phenologic.AI offering provides scalable, efficient, and objective analysis and can be integrated with Revvity Signals Research Suite™ to provide more in-depth data analytics.





Complementing this launch, Revvity will also introduce other notable products, including the latest Harmony™ 5.3 software, which simplifies data management for high-content imaging and analysis, providing faster and more intuitive data handling.

Attendees can explore these technologies and more at Revvity’s booth (#1318), where over 40 products from its life sciences portfolio will be showcased. These include solutions for assay development, automation, cellular research, liquid handling, flow cytometry, and reagents, all designed to accelerate innovation and efficiency across drug discovery and development. Revvity’s strategy centers on supporting scientists in overcoming research challenges with transformative technologies.

Kevin Quick, vice president of platforms, life sciences, stated, “SLAS is a great opportunity to showcase our most innovative technologies and celebrated brands. Our strategy and offerings are designed to support scientists in accelerating discoveries and expediting progress from basic research into clinical development.”

Key Exhibits at SLAS2025

Revvity’s featured solutions include:

Assay Development and Automation : Custom automation solutions to boost throughput and reliability, including the explorer™ G3 integrated workstation.

: Custom automation solutions to boost throughput and reliability, including the explorer™ G3 integrated workstation. Automated Liquid Handling : The Fontus™ liquid handler offers intuitive software, optimized protocols, and reformatting capabilities for streamlined productivity.

: The Fontus™ liquid handler offers intuitive software, optimized protocols, and reformatting capabilities for streamlined productivity. Cell Imaging and AI : Advanced tools like the Opera Phenix™ Plus HCS system, alongside the Phenologic.AI offering.

: Advanced tools like the Opera Phenix™ Plus HCS system, alongside the Phenologic.AI offering. Reagents Portfolio: Including PhenoVue™ imaging reagents, BioLegend antibodies, and Dharmacon™ CRISPR screening libraries.

For detailed information on the showcased innovations, scientific talks, and posters, visit booth #1318 or Revvity’s SLAS2025 events page.

For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

