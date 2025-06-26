Revive Therapeutics Nears Completion of Key Nerve Agent Countermeasure Study with Canadian Department of National Defence Highlighting Significant Stockpiling Opportunity

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, announced today an update on the research study evaluating Bucillamine as a potential treatment for nerve agent exposure. This study is conducted in partnership with Defence R&D Canada – Suffield Research Centre (“DRDC”), an agency of the Canadian Department of National Defence. The DRDC is investigating pharmacological compounds, including Bucillamine, that can mitigate nerve agent induced brain injury.

After recent discussions with the DRDC, the research study on Bucillamine is now set to conclude by September 2025. With continued promising ongoing results and current DRDC and regulatory initiatives, there are potential pathways for Health Canada to grant faster approval for DRDC strategic stockpiling plans for treating nerve agent or organophosphate pesticide poisoning in 2026. In addition, plans are being pursued to explore the use of Bucillamine in traumatic brain injury (TBI) from concussive/explosive forces and viral infections. In light of current world events, therapeutic options for the battlefield are becoming a high priority for nations involved. Bucillamine has the potential to become a vital option for medical countermeasures and in the battlefield.

Bucillamine: A Promising Medical Countermeasure

Bucillamine is a thiol-based drug with a well-established safety profile and strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Its mechanism of action is believed to protect the brain and other organs by replenishing glutathione, the body’s master antioxidant, which is depleted during toxic exposures. This unique property makes Bucillamine a compelling candidate for both preventing and treating the debilitating, long-term neurological damage caused by nerve agents. Its potential applications include:

Prophylactic (Pre-Exposure) Use: Administering to military personnel and first responders before potential exposure to a nerve agent threat.

Administering to military personnel and first responders before potential exposure to a nerve agent threat. Post-Exposure Treatment: Mitigating the severe brain injury and other organ damage that occurs following an attack, complementing existing therapies.

Urgent Global Need and Substantial Market Opportunity

The threat of chemical weapons, specifically nerve agents, remains a deep concern for governments worldwide.

In today's heightened geopolitical climate, the need for effective medical countermeasures is more critical than ever. Ongoing conflicts, such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East, have placed a renewed focus on soldier survivability and readiness. Bucillamine’s potential to be administered easily on the battlefield could be a game-changer, protecting armed forces from chemical threats and the neurological effects of blast-induced TBI.

Government Stockpiling: A Proven and Lucrative Market

Western governments have well-established programs for stockpiling medical countermeasures to protect their military and civilian populations. Examples include:

The U.S. Project BioShield Act: This program, managed by agencies like the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), allocates billions of dollars to procure life-saving treatments for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

This program, managed by agencies like the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), allocates billions of dollars to procure life-saving treatments for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. Pandemic Preparedness: The recent global response to COVID-19 demonstrated the massive scale at which governments will procure and stockpile vaccines and therapeutics to ensure national security and public health.

Successful approval for Bucillamine as a nerve agent countermeasure would position Revive to pursue significant and lucrative procurement contracts with the Canadian government and its "Five Eyes" intelligence partners (U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand), representing a massive market opportunity.

“Our collaboration with DRDC is reaching a critical milestone at a time when the world is acutely aware of the need for robust national defense and preparedness,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive Therapeutics. “In a world of increasing geopolitical instability, an effective and easily administered countermeasure like Bucillamine has the potential to protect our service members and first responders. The successful conclusion of this study could unlock a substantial commercial opportunity through government stockpiling contracts and firmly establish Revive as a key player in the medical countermeasure space.”

A Compelling Investment Proposition

Revive Therapeutics offers a unique investment opportunity based on the significant potential of Bucillamine:

High-Profile Government Partnership: Collaboration with the Canadian Department of National Defence lends significant credibility and a clear path to market.

Collaboration with the Canadian Department of National Defence lends significant credibility and a clear path to market. Urgent, High-Value Market: The global nerve agent countermeasure market is driven by non-negotiable government defense spending.

The global nerve agent countermeasure market is driven by non-negotiable government defense spending. Expedited Regulatory Pathway: Potential for accelerated approval and stockpiling initiatives in 2026.

Potential for accelerated approval and stockpiling initiatives in 2026. Pipeline Expansion: Proven success in this indication could support and fund further development for TBI and viral infections.

The Company will continue to provide updates on its progress with the DRDC study as it nears completion.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. Revive prioritizes its drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA, such as Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of nerve agent exposure and long COVID. Revive is also advancing the development of Psilocybin and molecular hydrogen therapeutics through various programs. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

