Reviva to Participate in the Spartan Capital Securities Second Annual Investor Conference

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will participate in Spartan Capital Securities Second Annual Investor Conference on November 3, 2025, in New York City.

The conference will showcase more than 60 carefully selected companies across technology, healthcare, consumer, mining, precious metals, and other high-growth sectors. Over 500 institutional and high-net-worth investors are expected to attend. The event will feature main-stage presentations, expert panels, curated one-on-one meetings, and extensive networking sessions, creating meaningful opportunities for dialogue between growth companies and the investment community.

For more information about the conference and registration details, please visit Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2025 Registration.

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

