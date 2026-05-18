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Reviva to Participate in Fireside Chat at A.G.P.’s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase

May 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RVPH) (“Reviva,” the “Company” “we” or “us”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD, Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva, will participate in a fireside chat with equity research analyst Jim Molloy at A.G.P.’s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase being held Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Fireside Chat Details:
Time: 2:40-3:00 PM ET
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Investors can register for the conference and view the fireside chat here.

About Reviva 
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD 
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
PJ Kelleher
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


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