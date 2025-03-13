SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Revelation Biosciences to Host Fireside Chat at 37th Annual Roth Conference

March 13, 2025 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$REVB #AKI--Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on rebalancing inflammation to optimize health, announced today that James Rolke Revelation’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT in Dana Point, CA.


The fireside chat will be webcast live here and available on our Investors section of Revelation Biosciences website, www.RevBiosciences.com, after the meeting.

Investors who wish to schedule a meeting with Revelation’s management during the conference should contact their Roth representative.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease using its proprietary formulation Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including as a prevention for post-surgical infection, as a prevention for acute kidney injury, and for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

For more information on Revelation, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

Contacts

Company Contacts
Mike Porter
Investor Relations
Porter LeVay & Rose Inc.
Email: mike@plrinvest.com

Chester Zygmont, III
Chief Financial Officer
Revelation Biosciences Inc.
Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com

