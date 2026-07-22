Revelation Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 21, 2026

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) (the "Company" or "Revelation"), a clinical-stage life sciences company developing innovative solutions to treat acute and chronic disease, today announced that on July 15, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Revelation's Board of Directors approved three inducement grants totaling 108,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") covering 108,000 shares of the Company's common stock to three newly hired non-executive employees. The inducement grants were granted pursuant to the Revelation Biosciences, Inc. 2026 Equity Inducement Plan ("2026 Inducement Plan"). The awards were granted as a material inducement to the employees' acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over two years in equal quarterly installments, with the first installment vesting on October 15, 2026, and the final installment vesting on July 15, 2028, subject to the employee's continued employment or service with the Company through the vesting dates. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the restricted stock unit agreement covering the grants.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation using its proprietary formulation, Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini as a treatment for acute kidney injury, a treatment of chronic kidney disease, prevention of post-surgical infection, and a treatment to reduce hyperinflammation and infection associated with severe burn.

For more information, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

Company Contacts:

Mike Porter

Investor Relations

Porter LeVay & Rose Inc.

Email: mike@plrinvest.com

Chester Zygmont, III

Chief Financial Officer

Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com

SOURCE: Revelation Biosciences Inc.

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