Reunion Neuroscience Presented RE104 Phase 1 Data at the 2024 American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) 63rd Annual Meeting

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic therapeutic solutions, presented a poster detailing RE104 Phase 1 data at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) 63rd Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: RE104: A Novel, Shorter-Acting Psychedelic for Post Partum Depression

Presenting Author: Mark Pollack, MD – Chief Medical Officer, Reunion Neuroscience

Session: Poster Session II

The presented poster is now available on the Reunion website at: https://reunionneuro.com/science/#publications.

Reunion is currently evaluating RE104 in the RECONNECT Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT06342310), a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active dose-controlled clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of a single subcutaneous dose of RE104 in adult female patients with moderate-to-severe PPD. To learn more about the study and eligibility for enrollment, please visit www.ppdreconnectstudy.com.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Reunion Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic therapeutic solutions. In August of 2023, Reunion Neuroscience became a private company and in May 2024, the Company completed a Series A financing co-led by MPM BioImpact and Novo Holdings. Reunion is actively investigating the use of its lead product candidate, RE104, in postpartum depression, as well as in additional neuropsychiatric indications, including adjustment disorders in patients diagnosed with illnesses like cancer, where there remains a significant unmet need that is not addressed by the current standard of care. For more information about the company, visit https://reunionneuro.com .

