Pictured: Mother covering her face, experiencing depression symptoms
Drug Development
Novo-Backed Reunion Raises $103M Series A Financing for Psychedelic Trial
The New Jersey-based biopharma will use the funds to support a Phase II study of its serotonergic psychedelic drug candidate in postpartum depression.
May 3, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Reunion Neuroscience Partners with Seleni Institute on Effective Diagnosis and Treatment of Maternal Mental Health Disorders
October 9, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Reunion Neuroscience Appoints Mark Pollack, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
September 10, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Reunion Neuroscience Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of RE104 for the Treatment of Postpartum Depression
July 23, 2024
3 min read
Drug Development
Reunion Neuroscience Announces Publication of Results from Early Preclinical Studies Demonstrating the Potential of RE104 for Development in Depressive Disorders
May 20, 2024
4 min read
Policy
Mindset Pharma To Defend Against Lawsuit Filed By Reunion Neurosciences
March 14, 2023
3 min read
