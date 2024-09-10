Reunion Neuroscience Appoints Mark Pollack, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic therapeutic solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Pollack, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Pollack previously served as a member of Reunion’s Advisory Board and is a highly accomplished psychiatrist with decades of leadership experience in neuroscience-focused drug development and clinical research. Pollack replaces Dr. Robert Alexander who will continue to remain involved with Reunion as a strategic advisor.



“Dr. Pollack has been on the forefront of medical advances in treating patients with mental health disorders, and as a former member of our Advisory Board, his prior experience and significant expertise will be instrumental in our efforts to advance our clinical programs, including the recently launched Phase 2 RECONNECT study in postpartum depression” said Greg Mayes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reunion. “His proven track record of success in medical affairs and drug development coupled with deep knowledge in neuropsychiatry will be important as we continue to progress our RECONNECT Phase 2 trial evaluating RE104 in postpartum depression (PPD).”

“Reunion’s lead candidate, RE104, the only prodrug of 4-OH-DiPT in development, is designed to deliver fast-acting, durable therapeutic benefits to patients and has the potential to make a significant impact for a broad range of mental health disorders, particularly within the postpartum depression and adjustment-disorder patient populations” said Mark Pollack, M.D. “I have been impressed with the company’s approach to the development of novel psychedelics and look forward to collaborating further with the team to execute on our clinical milestones, particularly advancing the RECONNECT Phase 2 trial, as we work to revolutionize treatment outcomes for patients worldwide.”

Dr. Pollack has nearly four decades of experience holding both strategic and scientific leadership positions in neuroscientific research and pharmaceutical development. He most recently served as Senior Vice President for Global Medical Affairs at Sage Therapeutics, where he focused on cultivating external relationships with the scientific community as part of a broad medical thought leader engagement strategy. Prior to joining Sage, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Neuroscience at Myriad Genetics. Previously, Dr. Pollack was the Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Rush University Medical Center and Director of its Mental Health Service Line. Prior to Rush, he served as the Director of the Center for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress Disorders and was a Professor of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Pollack is a past President of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and former Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board. He holds an M.D. from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and completed his residency and fellowship in psychiatry at MGH and Harvard Medical School. He has authored over 500 publications and is an internationally renowned lecturer.

Reunion Neuroscience is currently advancing the RECONNECT Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT06342310), a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, active dose-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of a single subcutaneous dose of RE104 in adult female patients with moderate-to-severe PPD. To learn more about the study, please visit www.ppdreconnectstudy.com.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Reunion Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic therapeutic solutions. In August of 2023, Reunion Neuroscience became a private company as part of the MPM BioImpact portfolio and in May 2024, the Company completed a Series A financing co-led by MPM BioImpact and Novo Holdings. Reunion is actively investigating the use of its lead product candidate, RE104, in postpartum depression, as well as in additional neuropsychiatric indications, including adjustment disorders in patients diagnosed with mental illnesses like cancer, where there remains a significant unmet need that is not addressed by the current standard of care. For more information about the company, visit https://reunionneuro.com.

