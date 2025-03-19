ReSync Bio to Democratize AI-Powered Drug Discovery with NVIDIA BioNeMo

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReSync Bio, a technology company providing AI-enabled drug discovery solutions, today announced that it has integrated NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM microservices to accelerate its scalable, high throughput AI tools for drug discovery teams. Through this collaboration, ReSync offers seamless, no-code access to the suite of small molecule NVIDIA NIM microservices, empowering drug discovery teams to harness advanced AI without coding expertise.









The NVIDIA BioNeMo platform provides state-of-the-art AI tools tailored for drug discovery. Its small molecule NIM microservices, such as GenMol for molecular generation and DiffDock for docking predictions, enable researchers to design, optimize, and evaluate molecules with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

The ReSync platform utilizes NVIDIA NIMs for drug discovery by managing the necessary infrastructure and user interfaces for advanced AI models. Working together with NVIDIA, ReSync has integrated NVIDIA’s core small molecule NIM microservices, DiffDock, MolMIM, and GenMol. Combined with other AI models on ReSync’s platform, including ADME and Toxicity predictions, this collaboration allows users to run a full suite of in-silico analysis throughout the Design - Make - Test - Analyze lifecycle. Teams with limited computational resources can now use ReSync to easily run large-scale virtual screening workflows to quickly explore chemical space.

ReSync’s web platform enables customers to store large volumes of virtual compounds securely, run open-source and custom AI models, and track their experimental progress through synthesis and assays. ReSync’s robust queue management and compute scalability provides customers with industry-leading capabilities for AI-enabled drug discovery, enabling a “lab in the loop” with high throughput virtual screening.

As computational demands grow, ReSync ensures that users can access the necessary resources without worrying about infrastructure management. This scalability allows organizations of any size to leverage the full potential of NVIDIA AI tools while focusing on their core research goals.

“AI has transformed digital drug discovery, but many biotechs and pharma remain limited by their ability to deploy and manage AI infrastructure,” said Mihir Trivedi, CEO of ReSync Bio. “Integrating NVIDIA BioNeMo helps bridge this gap by making advanced AI tools accessible to every drug discovery team—no coding required.”

By integrating NVIDIA’s generative AI capabilities, ReSync is poised to help biotechs accelerate drug discovery timelines and reduce development costs for small molecule therapeutics.

ReSync will be showcasing its platform, including using NVIDIA NIM microservices, at the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo from April 2-4, 2025 in Boston, MA at Booth #209.

To learn more about ReSync or request a trial, fill out our contact form here or book a demo here.

