Resverlogix Corp. Announces Issuance of MCTO by ASC

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") today announces the issuance of a management cease trade order ("MCTO") by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), following an application made by the Company, and first announced on March 17, 2026 (the "Original Announcement"). The MCTO relates to Resverlogix's default on the prescribed deadline of March 31, 2026 (the "Default") for filing its annual audited financial statements, annual information form, and management discussion & analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, ‎as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎‎Obligations ("NI 51-102") and certification of the annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings").The MCTO prohibits the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in the securities of the Company until the MCTO is revoked or varied or until two full business days after the Annual Filings are filed. The general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed common shares during the term the MCTO is in effect.For additional details as to why the Annual Filings were not filed prior to the deadline, please refer to the Original Announcement, as well as the status update release on March 31, 2026. The Company and its external auditor continue to work diligently to complete the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The Company expects, but cannot assure, that the audit and the Annual Filings will be completed by April 10, 2026, and will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed.‎The Company has confirmed that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines described in NP 12-203 for so long as it remains in default for failure to file the Annual Filings. Further, the Company confirms that the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings at the time of this news release, and that since the date of the Original Announcement other than as described above, there has been no material change to the information set out in the Original Announcement that has not been generally disclosed.Until the ‎Company has filed the Annual Filings, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out.Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions - altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease - back to a healthier state.The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).Follow us on:Investor RelationsEmail:Phone: 403-254-9252To view the source version of this press release, please visit