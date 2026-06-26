Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2026 Meeting of Shareholders

Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Donald J. McCaffrey 152,172,240 4,026,590 97.42% 2.58% Kelly McNeill 152,453,272 3,745,558 97.60% 2.40% Siu Lun (Dicky) To 153,532,006 2,666,824 98.29% 1.71% Kenneth Zuerblis 153,419,286 2,779,544 98.22% 1.78% Bradley Glass 153,540,531 2,658,299 98.30% 1.70%

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix", or the "Corporation") today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in Calgary, Alberta.During business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders elected Five (5) Board members until the next annual meeting. The voting results of shares represented at the Meeting for individual directors were as follows:Resverlogix shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2026 (the "Information Circular"). The Information Circular is available on SEDAR+ at, and on the Resverlogix website atA webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting will be availableFounded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).Follow us on:Investor RelationsEmail:Phone: 403-254-9252To view the source version of this press release, please visit