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Press Releases

RESTEM to Present at BIO International Convention

June 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTEM – a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system, today announced that CEO, Andres Isaias, will present at the 2026 BIO International Convention taking place in San Diego, USA, from June 22-25.


Date and Time:Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 10:30 am PT
Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings
Registration: Click here


RESTEM's management team will be available throughout the conference to conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors, strategic partners, and business development professionals

About RESTEM

RESTEM is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and age-related diseases. Leveraging proprietary products, deep clinical expertise, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, RESTEM is advancing two potentially transformative programs, Restem-L, our umbilical cord lining progenitor cells (UMPCs) therapy for autoimmune diseases, and activated natural killer cell (aNK) therapeutics targeting senescence and age-associated disorders. Our therapies are designed to reprogram the immune system rather than focusing solely on symptom management, offering patients with limited options the potential to address underlying disease mechanisms. RESTEM is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.restem.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Nelson Cabatuan
Restem Group, Inc.
+1.800.490.0924
ncabatuan@restem.com


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