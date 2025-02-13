Restart Life Announces Key Business Updates

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Restart Life Science Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSD) (“Restart Life” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent developments under the leadership of its newly appointed CEO. Steve Loutskou, a serial entrepreneur, is dedicated to driving shareholder value through sustainable growth and expanding opportunities for the Company.

“I would like to thank our shareholders for their support in our private placement which closed on February 7th, 2025. With the successful funding of $550,000, the Company can move forward with general working capital and advance the Company’s ongoing initiatives,” said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company is continuing discussions to secure a partnership with a distinguished co-packer known for its exceptional manufacturing standards and operational efficiency. This collaboration is expected to enable Restart Life to scale production while upholding stringent quality control standards as the Company advances with the launch of its Brain Balls product line.

Restart Life, in collaboration with its Brain Balls joint venture, is currently finalizing the selection of ingredients and refining production processes for its initial product offering, designed to support cognitive performance, mental clarity, and overall brain health. The two parties are also working on an additional product line, with further details to be disclosed upon the completion of intellectual property filings.

Upon finalization of a co-packer partnership, Restart Life’s CEO plans to visit the co-packer’s facility to engage in further discussions and strengthen the collaboration. This visit is also timed to coincide with the Company’s participation in Canada’s leading trade show for natural, organic, and wellness consumer packaged goods, where it aims to broaden its network and explore new business opportunities.

Additionally, the Company continues its Health Canada study being conducted by KGK Science, a respected clinical research organization (CRO). The Company will provide further updates on the study as developments occur.

Restart Life would like to express its sincere appreciation to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company’s website at www.restartlife.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

