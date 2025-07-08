Restart Life Announces $1,000,000 LIFE Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 common shares (the "") at a price of CDN$0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of up to CDN$1,000,000 (the "").The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 -to purchasers resident in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.The Company may pay a finders fees in cash equal to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering. The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering towards clinical studies and general working capital. The Offering may close in tranches. The Offering is expected to close on or before August 21, 2025 (the ""). The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company's website atForward-Looking StatementsOn behalf of the board of directorsChief Executive Officer - Steve LoutskouTel: +1 (778) 819-0244Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit