Resolutions at BioInvent’s Annual General Meeting 2026

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BioInvent International AB (BioInvent) (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) resolved to elect Kate Hermans and Scott Zinober as new Board members, re-elect the Board members Natalie Berner, Leonard Kruimer, Nanna Lüneborg and Bernd Seizinger, and to implement, inter alia, a long-term incentive program.

The AGM voted in favor of adopting the income statements and balance sheets for the Group and the parent company for the financial year 2025 and decided that no dividend should be declared for the financial year 2025.

The AGM discharged the Board members and the Managing Director from liability and re-elected the Board members Natalie Berner, Leonard Kruimer, Nanna Lüneborg and Bernd Seizinger and elected Kate Hermans and Scott Zinober as new Board members. Leonard Kruimer was re-elected Chairman of the Board. The auditing firm KPMG AB was re-elected as the company´s auditor for a term of two years, with Linda Bengtsson as auditor in charge for the 2026 financial year.

The AGM resolved that the Board's fee shall amount to SEK 899,875 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 575,000 to a vice chairman of the Board and SEK 488,750 to each of the other Board members, who are not employed by the company. In addition hereto, the AGM resolved on fees for committee work of (i) SEK 80,500 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 57,500 to other members of the Audit Committee, (ii) SEK 40,250 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 28,750 to other members of the Remuneration Committee, and (iii) SEK 80,500 to the Chairman of the R&D Committee and SEK 57,500 to other members of the R&D Committee.

The AGM resolved to adopt the Board's report regarding compensation pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Further, the AGM resolved to approve the Board's proposal regarding the implementation of a long-term incentive program in the form of an option program comprising all employees and other key persons in the company. The option program comprises a maximum of 845,000 stock options and the participants may be allotted options free of charge based on performance and continued employment. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one new share in BioInvent during the period from the day of release of the company's year-end report for the financial year 2028 up to and including 28 February 2030. The subscription price per share shall correspond to 125 per cent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during ten trading days as from and including 29 April 2026. To enable the company's delivery of shares pursuant to the option program and to secure costs connected therewith, primarily social security charges, the AGM resolved on a directed issue of maximum of 980,200 warrants (corresponding to approximately 1.42 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the company) and approval of transfer of warrants.

The AGM authorized the Board to resolve on the issue of new shares, on one or several occasions during the period up to the next annual general meeting. The number of shares to be issued by virtue of the authorization shall not entail a dilution effect of more than 20 per cent of the registered share capital after completed issue. The issue may take place with or without a deviation from the shareholders' preferential right and with or without provisions on contribution in kind or set-off or any other terms. The purpose of the authorization is to increase the company's financial flexibility and enable acquisitions by payment of shares. If the Board resolves on an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential right the reason may be to add new capital and/or new company owners of strategic importance to the company and/or the acquisition of other companies or businesses. At a deviation from the shareholders' preferential right, the issue rate shall be determined in accordance with market conditions. Other terms may be resolved by the Board.

Last, the AGM authorized the Board to resolve on transfer of no more than 273,200 own shares on one or several occasions during the period up to the next annual general meeting on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the price interval registered at that time. The purpose of the authorization is to enable the company to transfer own shares for cash flow hedging of social security charges arising in connection with a potential delivery of shares to participants in the option program 2023/2025 and option program 2024/2026.

The minutes from the AGM will be available on the company's website, www.bioinvent.com.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

Resolutions at BioInvent’s Annual General Meeting 2026

SOURCE: BioInvent International

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