Resilience Partners with Parvus Therapeutics for Development and Manufacturing of PVT401, a Novel Autoimmune Drug Candidate for IBD

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biomanufacturing--National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-driven biomanufacturing leader dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Parvus Therapeutics (“Parvus”) to support the development and manufacturing their second novel autoimmune drug candidate, PVT401, targeting Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).





This announcement follows the successful development and manufacturing of the Parvus clinical-stage drug candidate PVT201 at Resilience. For Resilience, the collaboration represents a significant step toward advancing its mission of improving patient access to complex therapeutics.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Parvus Therapeutics to advance the development of PVT401,” said Dr. Susan Billings, Chief Commercial Officer at Resilience. “This collaboration highlights Resilience’s commitment to empowering the development of transformative therapies and delivering manufacturing solutions for complex therapeutics. Together with Parvus, we aim to bring innovative medicines like PVT401 closer to patients, addressing critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases.”

“Our collaboration with Resilience provided critical development expertise and manufacturing capability we needed to transition from a preclinical to clinical-stage company,” says Louis Demers, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at Parvus. “We look forward to our working with Resilience to develop our platform technology manufacturing capability and specifically developing PVT401, our second to clinic drug candidate.”

About Resilience

Resilience is a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the treatments of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives and protect biopharmaceutical supply chains against future disruptions. For more information, visit https://resilience.com/ and follow us on social media: @IncResilience on X and Resilience on LinkedIn.

About Parvus Therapeutics Inc.

Parvus is a private clinical-stage company developing proprietary peptide-major histocompatibility complex (pMHC) nanomedicine drug candidates designed to trigger in vivo generation of antigen-specific Treg cells with the potential to halt and cure autoimmune disease by restoring organ-specific immune tolerance without compromising systemic immunity. Each such protein nanomedicine drug candidate consists of multiple copies of a human-specific pMHC protein conjugated covalently to an iron-dextran nanoparticle with the peptide and major histocompatibility complex specific for each target autoimmune indication. Parvus pMHC nanomedicines delivered intravenously generate antigen-specific Treg cells in vivo that then home to the target site of tissue inflammation and restore immune tolerance. In multiple mouse models, Parvus pMHC nanomedicines have demonstrated broad therapeutic activity and disease reversal across a range of autoimmune disorders. The lead pMHC nanomedicine drug candidate, PVT201, is being developed for liver autoimmune disease and is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Australia. The second pMHC nanomedicine drug candidate, PVT401, is being developed for inflammatory bowel disease by Parvus in partnership with AbbVie. Other pMHC nanomedicine drug candidates are in development for type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, organ transplant rejection, and celiac disease. For more information, visit https://parvustx.com

