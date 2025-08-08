ReShape Lifesciences Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger with Vyome Therapeutics

Expected to be Effective as of Commencement of Trading on August 15, 2025

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HIND--ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS) announced today that its shareholders have approved all of the proposals necessary to complete the previously announced merger with Vyome Therapeutics, which is expected to be effective for the commencement of trading on Friday, August 15, 2025. The shares of common stock of the combined company are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the name Vyome Holdings, Inc. and the trading symbol "HIND."

“Vyome’s vision is expansive with several promising assets and we are focused on building a healthcare platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor,” said Krishna Gupta, Chairman of Vyome. “We look forward to trading as a public company under the meaningful ticker symbol “HIND”, which we expect to be on India’s Independence Day – August 15. We have a very entrepreneurial and established board and management team, and we have a deep focus on creating value for our new and existing shareholders.”

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our shareholders for this merger with Vyome and the sale of our assets to Biorad Medisys. Vyome is well-positioned for success, and we believe this transaction offers a compelling opportunity for our shareholders as Vyome pursues its growth strategy as a Nasdaq-listed public company,” said Paul Hickey, Chief Executive Officer of ReShape.

Maxim Group LLC is serving as financial advisor to ReShape in connection with the transactions and Fox Rothschild LLP is acting as its legal counsel. Chardan is serving as financial advisor to Vyome for the merger and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is acting as its legal counsel.

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

About Vyome

Vyome Therapeutics is building a healthcare platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Vyome’s immediate focus is leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements." Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated timing and completion of the proposed merger and the combined company's listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market after closing of the proposed merger. ReShape and/or the combined company may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to consummate the proposed merger through the process being conducted by the parties. ReShape disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact



Paul F. Hickey

President and Chief Executive Officer

949-276-7223

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com



Vyome Therapeutics Contact



VyomePR@icrinc.com