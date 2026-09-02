Researchers Gain Faster Access to Complex DNA as Integrated DNA Technologies and Ansa Biotechnologies Expand Ordering Platform

Streamlined workflow provides earlier visibility into synthesis feasibility, pricing, and fulfillment options

Global adoption growing with more than 400 institutions across 33 countries ordering DNA constructs up to 49.1 kb, with supported synthesis complexity expanding by 42-fold

New IDT e-commerce integration enables direct ordering of complex DNA constructs up to 50 kb

SUNNYVALE & EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Agrigenomics--Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a Danaher company and a global leader in genomics, and Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., a trusted partner for DNA synthesis, today announced an expansion of their partnership to provide researchers worldwide broader access to Ansa’s Clonal DNA and XL Clonal DNA through IDT’s global e-commerce platform. The expansion creates a streamlined experience that helps researchers move from sequence design to research-ready DNA with greater speed, clarity, and confidence across standard, complex, and ultra-complex constructs.

The expansion builds on strong customer adoption since the companies began collaborating in Jan. 2026. To date, more than 400 institutions across academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical research in 33 countries have ordered Ansa Clonal DNA through IDT. Across constructs ranging from 146 bp to 49.1 kb, the collaboration has expanded supported synthesis complexity by 42-fold, reflected in IDT Complexity Scores averaging 54 and reaching as high as 249. Ansa maintained a 97 percent fulfillment rate, underscoring the scalability and reliability of its DNA synthesis platform. The new workflow builds on this demonstrated demand by helping researchers evaluate feasibility earlier, make informed decisions with greater confidence, and move more quickly from design to order. The integrated ordering experience provides clear visibility into the appropriate fulfillment option, feasibility, pricing, and expected turnaround times before checkout.

“Researchers are designing increasingly ambitious DNA constructs and need partners that can help them move from concept to research-ready DNA with confidence," said Jennifer Meade, president at IDT. "Working together with Ansa significantly expands the range of DNA length and complexity available through IDT. Combined with our deep expertise, global reach, and connected ordering experience, these capabilities are helping scientists overcome complex design challenges, accelerate discovery, and access the DNA their work demands.”

AI-enabled design and advances in synthetic biology are increasing the technical ambition of research programs, including demand for longer constructs and sequences containing challenging motifs. Orders enabled by the expanded partnership include complex genes and homology-directed repair donors ordered alongside CRISPR products, pointing to use in gene editing research, as well as applications in drug discovery, vaccine research, synthetic biology, and agrigenomics. By connecting Ansa’s differentiated synthesis capabilities with IDT’s ordering experience, IDT and Ansa are working to narrow the gap between what researchers can design and what they can obtain as research-ready DNA.

“Our lab has had a very positive experience ordering plasmids through IDT and Ansa,” said Maureen McKeague, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry at McGill University. “The ordering process was straightforward, delivery was fast, and the plasmids performed reliably and replicated efficiently in our hands. We also appreciated the prompt and effective support from IDT, who were able to address our questions quickly and demonstrated excellent communication and coordination with Ansa.”

Researchers can submit a sequence through IDT and view available fulfillment pathways based on length and complexity, including eligible IDT genes, Ansa Clonal DNA, and Ansa XL Clonal DNA options. The integrated experience supports mixed orders, allowing customers to consider sequence requirements, timing, and fulfillment needs in one workflow—with greater access to synthetic DNA across a broad range of sequence requirements, including challenging motifs, complex designs, and longer constructs. Each submitted sequence is screened for factors such as GC content, homopolymers, and repetitive elements, and then matched with the appropriate fulfillment pathway.

“From the beginning, Ansa has focused on overcoming a fundamental challenge: giving researchers access to synthetic DNA that conventional approaches struggle or even fail to deliver,” said Jason T. Gammack, Chief Executive Officer of Ansa Biotechnologies. “We are rapidly scaling our enzymatic synthesis capacity to meet the surging global demand for our standard and complex DNA sequences. Working with IDT brings this capability to a much broader scientific community, and makes clonal DNA practical for applications where sequence length and complexity have historically limited what scientists could obtain.”

The new integration establishes a foundation for continued expansion of the IDT and Ansa customer experience. The companies intend to explore additional capabilities that further connect design, synthesis, and ordering workflows, helping researchers access increasingly complex DNA solutions with greater speed, confidence, and scalability as scientific needs evolve. For ordering and product options, visit www.idtdna.com/complexDNA.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a Danaher company, has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics solutions provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram and Bluesky.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

About Ansa Biotechnologies

Ansa Biotechnologies is redefining DNA synthesis with a bold commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and success. Ansa’s proprietary enzymatic synthesis platform can rapidly and accurately produce even the highly complex DNA elements that stymie legacy approaches. Products are delivered as sequence-perfect clonal DNA or sequence-verified linear double-stranded DNA fragments. Headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., Ansa is empowering a global community of scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in healthcare, life sciences, and other industries powered by synthetic DNA. Discover more at ansabio.com or follow the company on X, Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

Ansa Biotechnologies and the Ansa Biotechnologies logo are trademarks of Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Kristina Sarenas

800-328-2661 (USA & Canada)

+1 319-626-8400 (Outside USA)

idtpr@idtdna.com

Ansa Biotechnologies

Andrew Noble

415-722-2129

andrew@bioscribe.com