Research Using Mirvie RNA Platform Selected for Plenary Session Presentation at the Society for Maternal and Fetal Medicine Annual Meeting

The new findings build upon previous research demonstrating the utility of the Mirvie RNA platform to predict pregnancy complications months before symptoms appear

The abstract, “Prediction of severely small-for-gestational-age infants using a novel cell-free RNA model,” will be presented on Thursday, January 30, 2025 9:15am MST by Dr. Kara Rood, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist and Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Ohio State University Medical School, who is a principal investigator on the Miracle of Life (MoL) study.

The novel findings add to the growing body of research demonstrating the use of the Mirvie RNA platform to predict pregnancy complications months before symptoms appear, including preeclampsia risk prediction in Nature and preterm birth risk prediction in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

A poster presentation was also selected: “Prospective validation of USPSTF guidelines for preeclampsia prediction and clinician compliance with aspirin recommendations.” The presentation will be given by Dr. Arun Jeyabalan, MD, MSCR, Associate Professor of Obstetrics & Reproductive Services at the University of Pittsburgh and Director of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Division at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. Dr. Jeyabalan is also a principal investigator of the MoL study.

The research stems from Mirvie’s foundational, first-of-its-kind study uncovering the biology of pregnancy health. This comprehensive study examined the biology of nearly 11,000 diverse pregnancies across the United States, collecting more than 20,000 RNA transcripts per patient and translating into 200 million data points overall. Mining the rich dataset with advanced machine learning and AI, Mirvie is unlocking the underlying biology of pregnancy health. The Mirvie RNA platform delivers predictive blood tests that enable preventive care across multiple pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia, preterm birth, and fetal growth restriction.

