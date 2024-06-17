News
Mirvie Inc
ABOUT
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
651 Gateway Boulevard, Suite 1200
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Visit website
Email Us
NEWS
Money on the Move: SwanBio, Remix, Locus, Mirvie and More
Recent funding saw support for a platform that selectively degrades DNA, software to help read mammograms and a company using corn genetics to develop cancer-targeting viruses.
May 18, 2022
·
8 min read
·
Hannah Chudleigh
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details
IN THE PRESS
Mirvie Announces Completion of Enrollment of 10,000 Person Landmark Research Study for Pregnancy Health
November 14, 2023
·
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirvie Becomes First RNA-Based Pregnancy Health-Focused Company to Receive Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Certification
September 26, 2023
·
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirvie Receives $4.6 Million Grant to Study Objective Prediction of Preeclampsia in Sub-Saharan Africa
August 2, 2023
·
4 min read
Biotech Bay
First Comprehensive Care Plan to Prevent Preeclampsia Published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology
April 28, 2023
·
8 min read
Business
Mirvie Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Alison Cowan, M.D. as Head of Medical Affairs
August 30, 2022
·
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirvie Raises $60 Million Funding Round to Shape the Future of Pregnancy Health
May 17, 2022
·
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Late-breaking Data Presented at SMFM 2022 Annual Meeting Shows The Mirvie RNA Platform is First to Reveal The Underlying Biology of Preterm Birth
February 4, 2022
·
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Study Published in Nature Shows Mirvie Can Predict Pregnancy Complications Months Before They Happen Using New, Proprietary RNA Platform
January 5, 2022
·
6 min read