Mirvie Inc

651 Gateway Boulevard, Suite 1200
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Money on the Move: SwanBio, Remix, Locus, Mirvie and More
Recent funding saw support for a platform that selectively degrades DNA, software to help read mammograms and a company using corn genetics to develop cancer-targeting viruses.
May 18, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Mirvie Announces Completion of Enrollment of 10,000 Person Landmark Research Study for Pregnancy Health
November 14, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirvie Becomes First RNA-Based Pregnancy Health-Focused Company to Receive Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Certification
September 26, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirvie Receives $4.6 Million Grant to Study Objective Prediction of Preeclampsia in Sub-Saharan Africa
August 2, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
First Comprehensive Care Plan to Prevent Preeclampsia Published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology
April 28, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Business
Mirvie Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Alison Cowan, M.D. as Head of Medical Affairs
August 30, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirvie Raises $60 Million Funding Round to Shape the Future of Pregnancy Health
May 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Late-breaking Data Presented at SMFM 2022 Annual Meeting Shows The Mirvie RNA Platform is First to Reveal The Underlying Biology of Preterm Birth
February 4, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Study Published in Nature Shows Mirvie Can Predict Pregnancy Complications Months Before They Happen Using New, Proprietary RNA Platform
January 5, 2022
 · 
6 min read