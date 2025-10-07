SUBSCRIBE
Resalis Therapeutics Reports Durable, Fat-Selective Weight Loss with RES-010 in Non-Human Primates at Multiple Scientific and Industry Meetings

October 7, 2025 
Torino, Italy, October 7Resalis Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering microRNA-targeted therapies, presented new preclinical results on its lead candidate RES-010, a first-in-class antisense oligonucleotide targeting microRNA-22 (miR-22). The data was presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Vienna, Austria, the Obesity Science & Innovation Meeting in Boston, MA, and the Obesity Drug Development Summit Europe in Barcelona, Spain. The study evaluated RES-010 in a well-defined, non-human primate (NHP) model for obesity as both a monotherapy and in combination with the GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) semaglutide, while also assessing weight control after treatment discontinuation.

In this study, RES-010 demonstrated robust and durable weight reduction effects in obese NHPs maintained on a high-fat diet. After 10 weeks of treatment, RES-010 monotherapy achieved a 15% reduction in fat mass compared to semaglutide (16%), while also preserving lean mass (-1% with RES-010 versus -8% with semaglutide). In combination with semaglutide, RES-010 provided an additive benefit resulting in a 33% reduction of fat. Notably, after semaglutide interruption at week 10, the animals previously treated with the combination and still on RES-010 alone did not experience rebound weight gain despite a rapid increase in food intake. Four weeks after semaglutide discontinuation, animals that continued on RES-010 showed a further reduction of fat mass and a substantial recovery of lean mass. The stabilization of body weight observed with RES-010 treatment was sustained for at least 4 weeks in absence of any treatment.

“RES-010 delivers fat-selective weight loss, prevents rebound after GLP-1 RA discontinuation and shows durability beyond treatment, a truly unique feature in treating obesity,” said Riccardo Panella, CSO of Resalis Therapeutics. “Because primates closely model human biology, these results strengthen our confidence in RES-010’s profile as a first-in-class RNA therapy in obesity, with a clear differentiation from existing approaches. We are encouraged by these data and look forward to confirming its profile in our ongoing Phase 1 trial.”

“These results underscore RES-010’s potential to reshape obesity treatment by offering benefits not achieved with existing approaches,” said Alessandro Toniolo, CEO of Resalis Therapeutics. “Obesity is one of the fastest-growing health concerns worldwide, and there is a clear need for effective, durable, well-tolerated treatment options. We are excited to build on this momentum and are committed to our mission of transforming the standard of care in obesity.”

RES-010 is currently being evaluated in healthy lean and overweight to obese subjects. The ongoing Phase 1 trial (EUCT No.: 2024-514871-17-00) is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile of RES-010 in the described population, with preliminary data expected in mid-2026.

About RES-010
RES-010 is designed to reprogram metabolic pathways, providing a potential disease-modifying therapeutic impact that could include high-quality, sustained weight loss. By specifically targeting miR-22, a master regulator of lipid biosynthesis, mitochondrial function, and adipose tissue transformation, RES-010 has the potential to go beyond conventional obesity treatments that focus solely on appetite reduction. This targeted approach has the potential to offer a more durable solution, addressing the complex biological underpinnings of obesity. The regulation of these pathways may result in a reduction of fat mass across various body parts, including visceral fat and hepatic stores. With its robust preclinical results, RES-010 has the potential to complement and enhance the efficacy of existing anti-obesity drugs, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, and may extend their impact by providing a more comprehensive therapeutic solution.

About Resalis Therapeutics

Resalis Therapeutics is dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies that tackle the root causes of complex metabolic disorders. With its deep expertise in non-coding RNA and lipid metabolism, Resalis Therapeutics is advancing RES-010 as a safe, effective, and disease-modifying therapy, offering sustained weight loss and improved metabolic health. With strong preclinical data supporting its development, RES-010 is now in clinical trials, positioning Resalis Therapeutics as a key company in the evolving landscape of obesity treatment.

For more information visit our website www.resalistherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Trophic Communications
Eva Mulder or Charlotte Spitz
+31 6 52 33 15 79
resalis@trophic.eu


