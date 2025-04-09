Repligen Appoints Jacob Johnson As Vice President Investor Relations

WALTHAM, Mass., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced the appointment of Jacob Johnson as Vice President, Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Johnson will lead the investor relations team’s engagement with the investment community, reporting to the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jason K. Garland. Most recently, Mr. Johnson served as Managing Director, Research Analyst at Stephens Inc., where he followed the life sciences tools and pharma services sector.

Mr. Garland commented, “Jacob is a terrific addition to the Repligen team, bringing a broad understanding of the bioprocessing tools space, the markets we serve and the growth drivers for our industry and the company. Jacob has covered Repligen as a research analyst since 2019; his immediate familiarity with the company and our technologies will enable Jacob to seamlessly engage with the investor audience and pick up leadership of the IR function.”

Mr. Garland added, “While welcoming Jacob, we sincerely wish Sondra Newman happiness and success in her next endeavors as she retires from Repligen following a transition period. As our outgoing Vice President Investor Relations, Sondra has done a remarkable job leading global investor relations and corporate communications for the Company since 2012 and will truly be missed.”

Prior to his most recent role at Stephens, Mr. Johnson worked as a research associate on the firm’s healthcare services team. Before joining Stephens in 2015, he worked in the investment management industry. Mr. Johnson holds a B.A. in Economics and Mathematics from Sewanee: The University of the South and a M.S. Finance from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company see our website at www.repligen.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

