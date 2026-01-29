Repertoire® Immune Medicines Announces Strategic Collaboration with Lilly to Develop Tolerizing Therapies for Autoimmune Diseases

Collaboration unites Repertoire's DECODE™ platform to develop T cell targeted immune medicines with Lilly's commitment to bringing transformative medicines to patients with unmet need

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Repertoire® Immune Medicines, a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of programmable T cell targeted immune medicines, announced today that it has entered a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") to develop tolerizing therapies for multiple autoimmune diseases. The collaboration aims to develop treatments that restore immune homeostasis and provide patients with durable remission of their disease without the generalized immune suppression that is common with currently available therapies.

Repertoire will lead collaboration activities until development candidate nomination, and Lilly will lead clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization of tolerizing therapies developed under the collaboration. Repertoire will utilize its T cell receptor (TCR)-epitope discovery platform, DECODE™, to discover and develop tolerizing therapy development candidates.

"This collaboration further expands Repertoire's partnered pipeline of tolerizing therapies and affords us the opportunity to translate the unique discoveries produced by our DECODE platform into potentially paradigm shifting new medicines for autoimmune patients by addressing the root cause of the immune dysregulation and resetting their immune system to a healthier state," said Torben Straight Nissen, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Repertoire and Executive Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "Lilly's established leadership in immunology and commitment to advancing novel, potentially transformative medicines to patients with clear unmet needs give us great hope for the impact our innovation can have in the hands of such an exceptional partner."

Under the terms of the agreement, Repertoire will receive an upfront payment of $85 million and up to an additional $1.84 billion for achieving certain development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

About Repertoire® Immune Medicines

Repertoire Immune Medicines is discovering the unique immune codes that determine how we maintain health and respond to disease. Repertoire's proprietary DECODE™ platform uniquely elucidates the entire immune synapse, providing a comprehensive understanding of the interactions between T cell receptors and their cognate antigenic epitopes. Repertoire is translating these insights into new and potentially transformative T cell-targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases via a wholly owned pipeline and via partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Pfizer and Eli Lilly and Company.

Repertoire was founded in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering. Its team operates from sites in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Zurich. To learn more about Repertoire, please visit our website: www.repertoire.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

