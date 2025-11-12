Repair Biotechnologies Presents Preclinical Data at American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2025 Showing Regression of Atherosclerotic Plaque With REP-0003 Treatment

Repair Biotechnologies, Inc. ( https://www.repairbiotechnologies.com/ ) today announced the recent presentation of preclinical data at American Heart Association's (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025, held from November 7th to 10th in New Orleans, Louisiana, supporting the ability of its drug REP-0003 to rapidly and safely reduce established atherosclerotic plaque.

Repair Biotechnologies develops the REP-0003 therapy based on the proprietary Cholesterol Degrading Platform (CDP), capable of safely breaking down the previously undruggable target of excess free cholesterol inside cells. Excess free cholesterol is toxic to cells and contributes to the development of numerous conditions with high unmet medical need. Prominently, this includes the accelerated growth of atherosclerotic lesions that characterizes patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). Established therapies that reduce LDL-cholesterol in the bloodstream have little effect on this intracellular free cholesterol.

"Our recently presented preclinical data demonstrates safe, rapid regression of established atherosclerotic plaque in the Lldr-/- mouse model following six weeks of treatment with REP-0003. The positive results and safety profile reinforce our belief in the utility of selective clearance of intracellular free cholesterol as a potential treatment for HoFH.", said Dr. Mourad Topors, Chief Scientific Officer of Repair Biotechnologies. "We have been encouraged by the growing interest in this previously undruggable target following our award of Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May of this year for the treatment of HoFH."

The Repair Biotechnologies poster titled "Selective Degradation of Excess Free Cholesterol in the Liver by REP-0003 Regresses Atherosclerotic Plaque in Ldlr -/- Mice: A Novel Approach for HoFH", was presented in a moderated digital poster session on November 9th by Dr. Topors. The AHA's Scientific Sessions stands out as a leading yearly gathering in cardiovascular research and medicine, drawing in multitudes of experts from more than 100 nations to exchange groundbreaking discoveries spanning over 21 disciplines. Showcasing research here offers substantial value to scientists, medical practitioners, and organizations, providing a prestigious venue for spreading innovative insights and shaping advancements in the domain.

