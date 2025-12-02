Rentschler Biopharma and Coriolis Pharma announce strategic collaboration for integrated biopharma solutions

Rentschler Biopharma x Coriolis Pharma Collaboration Rentschler Biopharma and Coriolis Pharma

The collaboration unites complementary scientific and technical expertise to provide seamless solutions across the biopharmaceutical value chain

Clients to benefit from accelerated timelines, as well as reduced complexity and risk in development and manufacturing





LAUPHEIM, Germany and MARTINSRIED, Germany and MUNICH, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, and Coriolis Pharma, a globally operating contract research and development organization (CRDO) and a leader in formulation research and development for biopharmaceuticals, today announced a strategic collaboration.

Together, the companies will offer clients seamless, end-to-end solutions from early formulation through to commercial manufacturing, combining their complementary expertise to accelerate product’s path to market. This collaboration responds to the evolving needs of the biologics market, as increasing complexity in modalities and regulatory expectations drive demand for integrated, science-driven solutions. Clients will benefit from a unified interface and aligned project teams, reducing tech transfer risks and enabling faster progression from early development to clinical and commercial stages.

Coriolis Pharma brings a unique combination of in silico and wet lab formulation and drug product development expertise, scientific depth, and advanced analytical capabilities to this collaboration. With a legacy of scientific excellence and commitment to innovation, Coriolis supports every drug development phase from R&D to GMP. The company’s collaborative approach and deep scientific expertise make them a trusted partner from discovery to commercial manufacturing and lifecycle management.

Rentschler Biopharma brings extensive experience in bioprocess development and manufacturing for multiple biotherapeutics, backed by a strong track record of reliability and quality. With a long-standing commitment to client-centric solutions, the company provides robust support from process development through to commercial supply. By focusing on technical excellence, long-term partnerships, and tailored solutions, Rentschler Biopharma ensures successful outcomes at every stage of the project.

Benedikt von Braunmühl, Chief Executive Officer of Rentschler Biopharma, commented: “This marks an important step for both our organizations and for our global clients, and their patients. Coriolis Pharma shares our focus on technical excellence, reliability, as well as our client-centric approach. By bringing together our individual areas of excellence, bioprocess development and manufacturing on our side, and scientific and analytical expertise in formulation development at Coriolis, we look forward to addressing complex challenges across the biopharmaceutical value chain more efficiently and faster. This collaboration perfectly exemplifies our vision of advancing medicine to save lives. Together.”

Silvia Steyrer-Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Coriolis Pharma, added: “At Coriolis, we believe that scientific excellence, client-focused innovation, and strong partnerships are key to advancing complex biopharmaceutical programs efficiently and reliably. With Rentschler Biopharma, we have a trusted partner whose process development and manufacturing expertise ideally complements our deep understanding of formulation development and analytical services. This collaboration is a testament to our Coriolis partnering strategy, which fosters synergistic relationships across the biopharma ecosystem. Together, we can provide clients with connected, science-driven solutions that help them move their projects forward towards success. Our teams look forward to working closely with Rentschler Biopharma on this collaboration.”

The integrated service offering will be available to clients starting December 2025. Both organizations have operations in Germany and the United States, providing global reach and local access for clients in key biopharmaceutical markets.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with operations in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, emphasizing Rentschler Biopharma's focus on sustainability. For further information about the company, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

About Coriolis Pharma

Coriolis Pharma is a globally operating contract research and development organization (CRDO) and the premier partner for drug product development, analytical services and manufacturing services across a vast array of biological therapeutic modalities. With a focus on liquid and lyophilized drug products, Coriolis expert scientists design and execute platform and custom services to accelerate and derisk client programs right from the start and throughout the entire product lifecycle. Headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Coriolis offers tailored solutions from early development stages to market approval. Coriolis Pharma stands out for its scientific excellence, innovative analytical methods, and deep understanding of formulation and drug product development. With the establishment of its new laboratory and U.S. headquarters in North Carolina, Coriolis Pharma is expanding its global footprint and bringing its high-quality services closer to clients in the United States. For more information, visit: www.coriolis-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

