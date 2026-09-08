Renexxion to Present at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renexxion, Inc. (“Renexxion”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company building leadership in the development of treatments for GI motility disorders, announced today that Renexxion’s management will attend and participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY, September 14-16.

Renexxion is advancing a next-generation prokinetic that restores motility through the gut's own natural signaling pathways, designed for maximal efficacy and safety across multiple indications.

During the conference, Renexxion will provide an update on naronapride, its late-stage prokinetic candidate, as it advances toward global pivotal studies in gastroparesis - an indication that today has no long-term approved therapy and that poses a substantial physical, emotional and healthcare burden.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

14-16 September; New York, NY

Renexxion presentation by Peter Milner, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer and Christian Flynn, Chief Medical Officer (Consultant), will be streamed during the conference.

The company will be available for one-to-one meetings during the conference. Investors should contact HC Wainwright to request a meeting.

About Renexxion

Renexxion, Inc., with its wholly owned subsidiary, Renexxion Ireland Ltd, is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company building leadership in the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) motility disorders. The Company's lead asset candidate, naronapride, is a safety-engineered prokinetic designed to restore gastrointestinal motility through dual validated mechanisms of action. Naronapride has demonstrated proof of concept in multiple indications, and has shown a favorable safety profile in studies, and no significant off-target safety concerns in studies. It is being developed for gastroparesis, PPI non-responsive GERD, and other motility-driven disorders. By addressing an underlying driver of disease rather than individual symptoms, Renexxion aims to improve outcomes for millions of patients living with chronic GI conditions while unlocking a significant multi-indication market opportunity.

Media/IR Inquiries:

ICR Healthcare

Sarah Elton-Farr, Ben Shannon, Jonathan Edwards

Tel: +44 20 3709 5700

Email: renexxion@icrhealthcare.com