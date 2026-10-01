Renew Biotechnologies Enters Collaboration to Evaluate NeuroLens® in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Neuroimmunologic Diseases

Cell-of-origin insights could deepen understanding of CNS injury and disease progression in multiple sclerosis and related diseases

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Biotechnologies today announced a clinical development collaboration with Mayo Clinic to evaluate NeuroLens®, Renew's cell-free DNA (cfDNA)-based approach, in multiple sclerosis (MS) and related neuroimmunologic diseases. The collaboration seeks to address the need for minimally invasive biomarkers that can provide greater insight into active central nervous system (CNS) injury and how it changes over time, with the longer-term goal of supporting more informed, individualized patient care.

Building on Renew's prior research in Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the study will examine cfDNA cell-of-origin signatures associated with cell death across clinically characterized neuroimmunologic disease populations. The research will focus on injury signatures associated with neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendroglial cells and seeks to assess how these signals relate to disease differentiation, phenotype, stage, severity, and progression.

Under the agreement, Mayo Clinic brings clinical expertise and access to well-characterized biorepository resources that could help guide this research. This includes informing clinically meaningful study designs, identifying relevant clinical proof points, and providing characterized samples needed to evaluate how NeuroLens signals relate to disease presentation and progression.

"Complex neurological diseases present clinical questions that require both strong molecular tools and deep clinical context," said Chad Pollard, Co-Founder and CEO of Renew Biotechnologies. "Working with Mayo Clinic will help us explore new applications for NeuroLens, and provide insights as we seek to expand its potential to benefit patients across a broader range of neurological diseases."

The research is slated to initially focus on MS, with the potential to expand into additional neuroimmunologic diseases as study criteria are met. Investigators plan to examine relationships between cell-of-origin signals and disease phenotype, progression, relapse activity, treatment response, and disability over time, with the goal of better understanding how these molecular insights could ultimately support disease assessment and more informed patient care.

About Renew Biotechnologies

Renew Biotechnologies is a translational diagnostics company focused on resolving disease-specific molecular signals to advance research, diagnostic, and therapeutic development. By integrating clinical-grade laboratory operations, proprietary assay development, multi-omics sequencing, and advanced bioinformatics, Renew delivers analytically rigorous molecular insights for biopharma partners, diagnostics developers, and clinical research organizations across neurology, oncology, and other complex diseases.

For more information, visit renewbt.com.

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SOURCE Renew Biotechnologies