Renew Biotechnologies Advances Epigenetic Diagnostics Through Launch of Path Fertility’s NOA Guide

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Biotechnologies (Renew) today announced its role as the clinical testing provider for Path Fertility's NOA Guide, a newly launched epigenetic diagnostic test designed to inform surgical decision-making for men with non-obstructive azoospermia (NOA), a form of male infertility.

NOA Guide leverages Renew's native-read sequencing technology to directly measure epigenetic signals without amplification or chemical conversion, and is optimized for detecting and quantifying sperm-derived cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from seminal samples.

The test will be processed by Wasatch BioLabs, a subsidiary of Renew, which acts as the centralized core lab for all research and clinical sample processing. The test addresses a long-standing gap in male infertility care. Patients with azoospermia often undergo surgical sperm retrieval with limited ability to predict whether sperm are present or retrievable. By identifying cfDNA signatures associated with spermatogenesis, even when intact sperm are not observed, NOA Guide offers a minimally invasive way to assess underlying production and retrieval potential.

The collaboration encompassed assay development, validation, and clinical-grade processing, enabling reliable epigenetic measurement suitable for routine clinical use with downstream impact on reproductive decision-making.

"Programs like NOA Guide reflect the type of diagnostic innovation we are focused on enabling," said Chad Pollard, Co-founder & CEO. "Our role is to help transform emerging biological insights into analytically sound, clinically operational tests through rigorous development and clinical processing."

"For men with non-obstructive azoospermia, the decision to pursue surgical sperm retrieval can be daunting and deeply personal," said Kristin Brogaard, PhD, Co-founder & CSO, Path Fertility. "NOA Guide brings epigenetic insight earlier in the care journey, helping patients and clinicians approach these decisions with greater clarity and confidence."

The scientific foundation for NOA Guide was developed in collaboration with academic researchers at Brigham Young University, including Dr. Tim Jenkins, Dr. Jonathon Hill, Ryan Miller, and Dr. Ryan Barney, alongside contributions from the Path Fertility team, including Dr. Kristin Brogaard, and Derek Petersen.

By supporting diagnostic innovators like Path Fertility, Renew Biotechnologies advances new clinical applications enabled by native-read sequencing, helping partners translate emerging biological insights into analytically robust, clinically deployable diagnostics.

NOA Guide is available through Path Fertility. More information is available at pathfertility.com/noa-guide

About Renew Biotechnologies



Renew Biotechnologies develops and performs novel nucleic acid-based clinical diagnostics and research assays, generating informative genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptomic data to support clinical care and translational research. Built on long-read and native sequencing technologies, Renew integrates assay development, laboratory operations, and bioinformatics into a unified platform that translates complex molecular biology into scalable, high-confidence actionable insights.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renew-biotechnologies-advances-epigenetic-diagnostics-through-launch-of-path-fertilitys-noa-guide-302673510.html

SOURCE Renew Biotechnologies