Renalytix Announces Collaboration with Tempus to Advance Intelligent Risk Assessment in Diabetic Kidney Disease

Definitive agreement to accelerate adoption of Renalytix's FDA-approved, Medicare reimbursed kidneyintelX.dkd test to slow kidney disease progression and improve patient outcomes

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renalytix plc (LSE: RENX) (OTCQB: RNLXY), today announced an agreement with Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) to make kidneyintelX.dkd prognostic blood testing more widely available for eligible patients within its US network of healthcare institutions. Eligible patients have type 2 diabetes with chronic kidney disease, impacting nearly 15 million individuals in the US.

Renalytix's kidneyintelX.dkd will be the first test offered in Tempus' portfolio in the chronic kidney disease category, indicated for use as an aid in predicting level of risk (high, moderate, low) for progressive decline in kidney function in type 2 diabetes patients with diagnosed chronic kidney disease stages 1-3b.

"The unique Tempus platform, with its broad clinical reach, will allow us to significantly expand patient and clinician access to advance kidneyintelX.dkd precision medicine testing in one of the largest and costliest chronic disease conditions today," said James McCullough, CEO Renalytix. "Further, we expect our partnership to be instrumental in driving therapeutic and diagnostic innovation through multi-modal data accumulation and analysis in patients in the cardiovascular, renal and metabolic space."

"We share Renalytix's mission of developing AI-enabled diagnostics designed to support clinicians in surfacing new insights that can inform patient care. This collaboration expands our reach into the diabetes and chronic kidney disease space, and we look forward to bringing our technology to these patients," said Tempus Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Fukushima.

Under the agreement, Tempus and Renalytix will collaborate with US health systems to make testing more available for providers to order within existing clinical workflows.

The kidneyintelX.dkd tests will be processed in a Renalytix laboratory with customized patient results reported electronically to the ordering clinician and patient portal, where applicable. The test's insights allow for timely changes in patient management, which can help providers mitigate progressive decline in kidney function and improve key quality metrics in diabetes and kidney care.

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world's largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

About Chronic Kidney Disease: a worldwide public health crisis



Chronic Kidney Disease is a worldwide public health crisis impacting 850 million individuals worldwide. According to the National Kidney Foundation, it is estimated to impact more than 35 million adults in the United States and 90% of those do not know they have it, with Medicare spending over $130 billion annually to care for those with kidney disease and kidney failure.

About Renalytix



Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (OTCQB: RNLXY) is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes. Renalytix has received FDA approval and Medicare reimbursement for kidneyintelX.dkd which is now offered commercially in the United States.

To learn more about Renalytix, visit renalytix.com, and for information about the kidneyintelX.dkd test, visit kidneyintelx.com.

