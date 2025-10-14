SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Remix Therapeutics to Present Phase 1 Data of REM-422 at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Conference in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation

October 14, 2025 
3 min read

Study Evaluates Antitumor Activity and Safety of REM-422, a First/Best-in-Class Small Molecule MYB mRNA Degrader, in Patients with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that data from its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating MYB RNA degrader, REM-422, in patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), has been accepted for a late-breaking oral presentation in the Clinical Trials Plenary Session at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place on October 22-26 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

The presentation will highlight results from the ongoing Phase I trial’s primary objectives of defining safety, dose-limiting toxicities, and a recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D). Secondary objectives include evaluating preliminary antitumor activity and pharmacokinetics of REM-422 in patients with R/M ACC.

Oral Presentation Details:

  • Title: A Phase I Trial of the MYB RNA degrader REM-422 in patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC)
  • Presenter: Glenn J. Hanna, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
  • Date & Time: Friday, October 24
    Plenary Session 4: Clinical Trials Plenary Session 10:00 -11:40 am
  • Location: Level 3, Ballroom AB

Poster Presentation Details:

  • Title: A phase I trial of the MYB RNA degrader REM-422 in patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC)
  • Presenter: Glenn Hanna, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
  • Session and Poster Number: Poster Session B, LB-B005
  • Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 12:30-4pm
  • Location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

Additionally, Remix Therapeutics will be taking part in a session on targeting RNA with small molecules.

Session Details:

  • Title: Concurrent Session 9: Targeting RNA with Small Molecules
  • Co-Chair: Chris Bowden, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Remix Therapeutics
  • Presenter: Charles Kung, PhD, Vice President of Biology, Remix Therapeutics
  • Title: REM-422, a first-in-class mRNA degrader of the MYB oncogene
  • Date & Time: Saturday, October 25, 4:15 – 5:55 pm
  • Location: Level C, Ballroom 3

About REM-422
REM-422 is a first/best-in-class, potent, selective, and oral small molecule mRNA degrader that induces the reduction of MYB mRNA and subsequent protein expression. REM-422 functions by facilitating the incorporation of poison exons in the MYB mRNA transcript, leading to nonsense-mediated decay of the transcript. REM-422 is currently in Phase 1 clinical studies in both ACC and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS). REM-422 was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for ACC and AML.

About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMaster™ technology platform leverages cutting-edge data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, a first-in-class RNA processing modulator in oncology, now being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical studies to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC). For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:
Lisa Buffington
Buffington Comms
lbuffington@remixtx.com

Investor Contact:
Will O'Connor  
Precision AQ
Will.OConnor@precisionaq.com


Massachusetts Events Phase I Data Cancer
Remix Therapeutics
