Remix Therapeutics Appoints Nicole Sweeny as Chief Commercial Officer

Accomplished Industry Executive to Lead Commercial Strategy and Launch Readiness

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the appointment of Nicole Sweeny as Chief Commercial Officer.

“As we continue to advance our pipeline and build the foundation for long-term growth, Nicole’s proven track record of commercial leadership, strategic vision, and patient-centric approach make her an outstanding addition to our executive team,” said Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Remix. “Nicole has successfully guided organizations through critical stages of growth and commercialization, and her experience will be invaluable as we work to bring transformative medicines to patients.”

“Remix has built a truly differentiated platform with the potential to unlock a new class of medicines by targeting RNA processing,” said Ms. Sweeny. “I am excited to join the team at such an important time in the company’s evolution. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to ensure that, as our programs advance, we remain focused on delivering meaningful therapies to patients while building the capabilities needed to support future launches and sustained growth.”

Ms. Sweeny brings more than 20 years of commercial strategy and leadership experience launching innovative therapies across rare disease and specialty biopharma. Prior to joining Remix, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at KalVista Pharmaceuticals, where she built and led the company’s commercial organization and launch readiness efforts through its acquisition by Chiesi Group. Before that, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Praxis Precision Medicines. Earlier in her career, Ms. Sweeny was a Franchise Head in US Rare Diseases at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Before Takeda, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Shire Pharmaceuticals in marketing, sales and product strategy. Ms. Sweeny received a B.S. in Marketing from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMaster™ technology platform leverages data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, an investigational small molecule designed to modulate RNA processing in oncology, currently being evaluated in two clinical programs: the ARIA clinical study, a Phase 1/2 clinical study in adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) and a Phase 1 clinical study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

Contacts:

Media:

Kara Stephens-Weaver

Precision AQ

Kara.Stephens-Weaver@precisionaq.com

Investors:

Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

Will.OConnor@precisionaq.com

