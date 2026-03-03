Reminder: Today, March 2, 2026, is the Record Date for Jaguar Health’s Special One-time Stock Dividend

Dividend intended to provide dilution protection to Jaguar shareholders as company explores pathway to restructure debt

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or "the Company") today issued a reminder that today, March 2, 2026, is the Record Date for the Company's one-time special stock dividend (the "Special Stock Dividend"). As announced, in February 2026 Jaguar's Board of Directors declared a one-time Special Stock Dividend to holders of Jaguar Common Stock and certain outstanding warrants as of record on March 2, 2026. The Special Stock Dividend will consist of the Company's Series O Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock").

The payment date for the Special Stock Dividend is March 4, 2026, two days after the Record Date. The dividend will be sent to eligible holders of Jaguar Common Stock and certain outstanding warrants automatically, with no action required by the eligible parties.

"Jaguar is issuing the Special Stock Dividend to reward and recognize our passionate and supportive stockholders and provide protection against potential dilution as we explore pathways to repay and restructure our existing indebtedness," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO. "Jaguar has a sharp strategic focus on our ongoing global development program for our crofelemer powder-for-oral-solution formulation for intestinal failure. As announced, Jaguar was provided with meaningful non-dilutive capital in January 2026 upon entering a U.S. license agreement with Future Pak for Mytesi® - an agreement that is fully aligned with our strategy to concentrate Jaguar's crofelemer development efforts on human rare-disease intestinal failure indications."

The Preferred Stock is not transferable and will not be listed for trading on any stock exchange and will not trade with the Common Stock. For additional information about the Special Stock Dividend and terms of the Preferred Stock and associated risk factors, please refer to the Form 8-K the Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026, which can be viewed on the Company's website by clicking here.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based prescription medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for indigenous communities.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding payment of dividends. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

