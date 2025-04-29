REMINDER: Jaguar Health Hosting April 30 Investor Webcast to Present Initial Results from Proof-of-Concept Study of Crofelemer for the Rare Diseases Microvillus Inclusion Disease (MVID) and Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure (SBS-IF)

The webcast will review the MVID and SBS-IF patient experience, the impact of crofelemer on disease progression and quality of life in MVID and SBS-IF, and possible expedited regulatory pathways for crofelemer for MVID; Click here to register

There are currently no approved drug treatments for MVID, an ultrarare pediatric disease characterized by severe diarrhea and malabsorption that requires intensive parenteral support for nutritional and fluid management

This data was presented at the Annual ELITE PED-GI Congress by Dr. Mohamad Miqdady, a recognized leader in pediatric gastroenterology and the primary investigator for this study

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (Jaguar) family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics today issued a reminder that Jaguar is hosting an investor webcast on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM Eastern to review the initial results of the proof-of-concept investigator-initiated trial of a novel liquid formulation of crofelemer, Jaguar's plant-based anti-secretory prescription drug, in patients with the rare diseases microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) that were presented by Dr. Mohamad Miqdady on April 26, 2025 at the 11th Annual ELITE PED-GI Congress in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Participation Instructions for Jaguar Investor Webcast

When: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Where: Online

Registration link for conference: Click Here

About Crofelemer Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based prescription medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for indigenous communities. About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications. For more information about: Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health/

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Visit the Make Cancer Less Shitty patient advocacy program on Bluesky, X, Facebook & Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that the company will host an investor webcast on April 30, 2025. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

