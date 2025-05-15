Relief Therapeutics Publishes 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY ) (Relief), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today published the agenda for its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders, to be held on June 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CEST in Geneva, Switzerland.

The agenda includes approval of the 2024 annual report and financial statements, appropriation of available earnings, discharge of the board of directors and executive committee, re-election of the members of the board of directors and its chairman, re-election of the members of the nomination and compensation committee, and approval of the maximum compensation amounts for the board of directors and executive committee. Also included are a consultative vote on the 2024 compensation report and the re-election of the independent voting rights representative and auditors.

The formal notice of convocation of the AGM, including information regarding attendance in person or by proxy, notification and registration requirements, and ancillary documents relevant to the meeting, will be mailed to registered shareholders on May 21, 2025. The full agenda is available on the Relief website .

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatment paradigms and improving the lives of patients with rare and debilitating diseases. With core expertise in drug delivery systems and drug repurposing, Relief's clinical pipeline includes innovative treatments designed to address critical unmet medical needs in rare dermatological, metabolic and respiratory conditions. The Company has also successfully brought several approved products to market through licensing and distribution partnerships. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com

CONTACT

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Jeremy Meinen

Chief Financial Officer

contact@relieftherapeutics.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions, market developments, regulatory changes, competitive dynamics, and other risks or changes in circumstances. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and Relief undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holding SA

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire