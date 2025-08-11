Relief Therapeutics Advances Publication of 2025 Half-Year Report

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY ) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that it has advanced the publication date of its 2025 half-year report. Originally scheduled for release on August 27, 2025, the report will now be published on August 14, 2025, ahead of market opening.

The change in publication date is due to the Company's anticipated early completion of the report. The half-year report, which will include a shareholder update and interim financial statements, will be available on Relief's website at the time of publication.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatment paradigms and improving the lives of patients with rare and debilitating diseases. With core expertise in drug delivery systems and drug repurposing, Relief's clinical pipeline includes innovative treatments designed to address critical unmet medical needs in rare dermatological, metabolic and respiratory conditions. The Company has also successfully brought several approved products to market through licensing and distribution partnerships. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.

