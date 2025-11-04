SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2025

November 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming fireside chats in November:

  • Guggenheim’s 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 11:00-11:25 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11:30-11:55 a.m. ET (4:30-4:55 p.m. GMT)

The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the event.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease. Relay's Dynamo® platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. The company’s lead clinical asset, RLY-2608, is the first pan-mutant selective PI3Kα inhibitor to enter clinical development and is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial (ReDiscover-2) in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. RLY-2608 is also being investigated in a group of genetic disease indications called PI3Kα-driven vascular malformations. Relay's pipeline also includes late-stage research programs for NRAS-driven solid tumors and Fabry disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Pete Rahmer
prahmer@relaytx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Massachusetts Events
Relay Therapeutics
