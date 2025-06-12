Relay Therapeutics Appoints Claire Mazumdar, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced the appointment of Claire Mazumdar, Ph.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 9, 2025.

“It is a privilege to welcome Claire to our Board, where she will draw from her strategic and operational experience in clinical-stage oncology to offer guidance as we prepare to initiate our Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial in breast cancer soon,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Relay Therapeutics.

Dr. Mazumdar is the founding Chief Executive Officer of Bicara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage oncology company. Prior to Bicara, Dr. Mazumdar led business development and corporate strategy at Rheos Medicines, where she supported the precision medicine company’s global partnership with Roche Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in her career, she held a position at Third Rock Ventures, where she focused on company formation and business development. She holds a B.S. in biological engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned both an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Ph.D. in cancer biology from Stanford School of Medicine.

