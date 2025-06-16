Regor to Present Data on its Lead Obesity Candidate, RGT-075, at the 85th Scientific Sessions of American Diabetes Association (ADA)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regor Therapeutics Group ("Regor"), a global innovator of clinical-stage biotechnology, today announced that it will present results from its Phase 2a trial of RGT-075 in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities at the 85th Scientific Sessions of American Diabetes Association (ADA) taking place June 20-23 in Chicago.

Poster Presentation details are as follows:



Presentation Title: First Report on the Small Molecule Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist RGT-075 in Obesity—A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Twelve-Week Study



Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, June 22, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. CDT



Location: 785P 12-B

About RGT-075 and the COMO-1 Phase 2b development program

RGT-075 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, once-daily, small molecule GLP-1R full agonist discovered and developed by Regor for the treatment of metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Regor previously completed its Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) in healthy volunteers and multiple ascending dose (MAD) in patients with diabetes. RGT-075 demonstrated preliminary weight reduction in the study population and no new safety signals were observed in completed studies.

RGT-075 is being evaluated in COMO-1 dose-finding trial, a Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate multiple doses of RGT-075 over 36 weeks in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. The trial has enrolled approximately 240 participants. All participants on RGT-075 will be given RGT-075 once daily (QD) titrated up over 12 weeks. The primary endpoint is percent change in body weight from baseline to week 36. Secondary endpoints include safety and tolerability of the monthly titration scheme, as well as pharmacokinetics of RGT-075. Topline data from the Phase 2b study are expected at the end of 2025.

About Regor Therapeutics

Regor Therapeutics Group is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, headquartered in Cambridge, MA and with operations in Houston, San Diego, and Shanghai, which is developing innovative and clinically differentiated medicines to address large unmet needs in oncology, metabolism, and auto-immunity.

Regor is powered by the highly efficient drug discovery engine rCARDTM (Regor Computer Accelerated Rational Discovery) that enables rapid prototyping and validation of candidate molecules. This rapid approach to developing small molecules against high-profile targets is the creation of the four cofounders who collectively brought decades of experience in leading US biopharma and were previously the named inventors of 4 FDA-approved medicines. The power of the rCARDTM platform and approach has been highlighted by out-licensing deals with top companies, including Roche/Genentech on next-gen CDK oncology agents RGT-419B and RGT-587 (now GDC-4198 and GDC-0587) for $850M up-front payment in late 2024, which follows an earlier endocrinology deal with a leading global biopharma.

To learn more about Regor, please visit us at www.regor.com .

