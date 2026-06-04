Regeneron to Highlight Progress Across Its Metabolic Disease, Ophthalmology and Rare Disease Pipelines at ADA and ENDO

Latest clinical data and research illustrate Regeneron’s advancement of innovative science for diverse and serious diseases with significant unmet needs

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that new clinical data and research from its metabolic disease, ophthalmology and rare disease pipelines will be presented at two major medical meetings in June 2026. These include the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions, June 5-8 in New Orleans, and the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting (ENDO 2026), June 13-16 in Chicago.

“Our presentations at ADA and ENDO reflect the rapid progress of our diverse pipeline across diseases where we see both significant unmet need and a real opportunity to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives,” said Boaz Hirshberg, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Internal Medicine, Regeneron. “At ADA, we’re advancing the healthcare community’s understanding of how muscle and metabolic health intersect — an area where Regeneron is uniquely positioned to advance research using innovative approaches. And at ENDO, we’re sharing early insights from a novel program in Graves' and thyroid eye disease, as well as pivotal Phase 3 results for garetosmab in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, or FOP – a devastating ultra-rare genetic disorder in which muscles, tendons and ligaments are progressively replaced by bone.

New Research on Muscle Biology and Body Composition in Metabolic Disease at ADA

Four abstracts at ADA reflect Regeneron's investment in understanding and addressing muscle loss across metabolic disease. Three abstracts from the Phase 2 COURAGE trial examine the effects of trevogrumab (anti-GDF8) on lean mass in people with obesity treated with semaglutide, and an additional abstract will provide early preclinical research on muscle biology.

Novel Ophthalmology Program and Phase 3 FOP Data at ENDO

Regeneron will also present 5 abstracts at ENDO, focused on its expanding ophthalmology pipeline and pivotal Phase 3 clinical data for garetosmab as a treatment for FOP. Specifically, two presentations feature early preclinical data from Regeneron's investigational antibody program targeting Graves' disease and thyroid eye disease – two conditions driven by the same underlying biology that can cause hyperthyroidism and painful eye protrusion. In addition, three presentations from the garetosmab program in FOP will be featured in:

An oral presentation of the Week 56 efficacy and safety primary analysis data from the OPTIMA trial

A rapid-fire oral presentation of preclinical data showing that blocking activin A prevents heterotopic bone from regrowing after surgical removal in a mouse model

A poster presentation of qualitative interviews from OPTIMA trial participants on their experience during the Phase 3 trial





Regeneron Presentations:

Abstract Title Presenter Session Type Date / Time (CT) ADA 2026 Scientific Sessions Lean Mass Effects of Anti-GDF8 (Trevogrumab) ± Anti-activin A (Garetosmab) in People Living with Obesity Treated with Semaglutide with or without Low Lean Mass at Baseline Jesse Chao, PharmD., MBA Oral Presentation Sunday, June 7,

9:00 - 9:15 am Double Knockout of INHBC and INHBE Protect Against Diet-Induced Obesity and

Insulin Resistance in Mice



Diana Li, PhD Poster Monday, June 8, 12:30 - 1:30 pm Optimizing DXA Imaging in Obese Populations: Lessons from the COURAGE Study Andrea Vavere, PhD Poster Monday, June 8, 12:30 - 1:30 pm



Population-normed Z-scores for Body Composition Enhance Sensitivity and Effect Size: Analysis of a Phase 2 RCT Testing Anti-GDF8 and Anti-activin A on Top of Semaglutide (COURAGE) José G. Raya, PhD Poster Monday, June 8, 12:30 -1:30 pm ENDO 2026 Inhibition of Activin A Stops the Regrowth of Surgically Resected Heterotopic Bone in a Mouse Model of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

Aris N. Economides, PhD

Rapid-Fire Oral Presentation

Saturday, June 13 9:50 - 9:55 am

Safety and Efficacy of Garetosmab in Adults with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva: Week 56 Results from the Phase 3 OPTIMA Study Richard Keen, MD Oral Presentation Saturday, June 13 10:00 - 10:15 am



Assessing the Participant Experience with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva: Qualitative Interviews from the OPTIMA Trial Jing Gu, PhD Poster Monday, June 15 9:00 am – 2:00 pm A Novel TSHR Blocking Antibody Effectively Reduces Hyperthyroidism and Proptosis in a Mouse Model of Graves’ and Thyroid Eye Disease Mutayyaba Adnan, MPH



Oral Presentation Sunday, June 14

3:30 - 4:15 pm In-Vitro Properties of REGN24493, a Novel TSHR Blocking mAb for the Treatment of Graves’ Disease and Thyroid Eye Disease Bristol Denlinger, PhD Poster Sunday, June 14

9:00 am – 4:00 pm



About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or X.

Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation garetosmab, trevogrumab, and the other clinical programs discussed or referenced in this press release; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and/or commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing or any potential regulatory approval of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (such as those referenced above); the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products, such as garetosmab for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates and risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (such as those referenced above) in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement or copay assistance for Regeneron’s Products from third-party payors and other third parties, including private payor healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and other third parties and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors and other third parties; changes to drug pricing regulations and requirements and Regeneron’s pricing strategy, including in connection with Regeneron’s April 2026 agreements with the U.S. government; other changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; competing products and product candidates (including biosimilar products) that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (https://investor.regeneron.com) and its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals)

Contacts:



Media Relations

Mary Heather

Tel: +1 914-847-8650

mary.heather@regeneron.com



Investor Relations

Matthew Feeney

Tel: + 1 914-847-1004

matthew.feeney@regeneron.com



