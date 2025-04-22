Regeneron Announces New Investment in Manufacturing of its Industry-Leading Biologic Medicines

New manufacturing and supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in North Carolina will enable additional production of Regeneron’s biologic medicines and support high-paying jobs in the region



Regeneron’s ongoing and planned investments in New York and North Carolina infrastructure and manufacturing expected to total more than $7 billion

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing capacity through a new agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (“Fujifilm”) to manufacture and supply bulk drug product of Regeneron’s commercial biologic medicines at their Holly Springs, North Carolina, campus. Regeneron, already one of the largest manufacturers of biologics in the world, will nearly double its U.S. large-scale manufacturing capacity by accessing Fujifilm’s new state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical facility. With technology transfer beginning immediately and a ten-year term, the total investment is estimated to exceed $3 billion.

“Regeneron is an American success story, with over 80 percent of our workforce and assets in the U.S. and all of our FDA-approved medicines invented in our New York laboratories. Our innovative approach has filled our commercial and clinical pipeline with important new medicines and driven a need for even more manufacturing capacity to fulfill the promise of our science,” said Leonard Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. “We are meeting this need through increased investment in New York and North Carolina. We are proud to advance biotech innovation, which directly improves the health of people around the globe, while generating economic growth and high-paying jobs for America itself.”

This new investment underscores Regeneron’s commitment to deliver innovative medicines to patients. Regeneron continues to invest heavily in its New York State operations, where an approximately $3.6 billion expansion of its Tarrytown campus is underway, creating 1,000 full-time, high-skill jobs and expanding research, preclinical manufacturing and support facilities. In addition, the company is constructing a brand new, state-of-the-art fill/finish manufacturing facility in Rensselaer, New York, and has acquired an over 1 million-square foot property in Saratoga Springs, New York, for production support activities and, potentially, additional manufacturing capacity.

“At Regeneron, we have the privilege of making some of the best and most innovative therapeutics in the industry, and we are acutely aware of our impact on people’s lives as we work to help treat or even cure devastating diseases,” said Daniel Van Plew, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Operations and Product Supply at Regeneron. “We take our role seriously, and our decision to work with Fujifilm reflects our belief that they will meet our high standards and grow with us. We are excited about this unique relationship, and we are already working to bring capacity online at Fujifilm’s biologics manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.”

“Partnering with Regeneron, a global leader in biotechnology and scientific innovation, is a true honor for us, as we bring together our exceptional teams and shared vision to make transformative medicine accessible to patients,” said Lars Petersen, President and Chief Executive Officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “We are honored that Regeneron has the trust and confidence in our teams’ ability to deliver capacity faster, ensuring continuity of supply for patients in need.”

In the past five years, Regeneron has added more than 7,000 jobs, the majority of which are high-paying R&D and manufacturing jobs based in the United States.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

