Rectify Pharmaceuticals to Present New Preclinical Data at The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Rectify”) a biotechnology company developing positive functional modulators (PFMs), small molecule therapeutics that restore and enhance membrane protein function, today announced that it will present two preclinical posters at the upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases 75th Annual The Liver Meeting®, taking place in San Diego, CA, November 15 – 19, 2024.



The presented data will showcase the potential of the Company’s novel dual-targeting small molecule to restore levels and function of two ABC transporter proteins implicated in hepatobiliary diseases. The Company will introduce characterization of a new translational mouse model of hepatobiliary injury driven by abnormal bile composition and bile flow applicable to human cholangiopathy.

Details for the presentations are as follow:

Title: Identification and in vitro characterization of a novel BSEP and ABCB4 dual-acting positive functional modulator targeting the treatment of a broad range of hepatobiliary diseases

Abstract Number: 4367

Session Date and Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST

Title: Abcb4/Mdr2 haploinsufficiency predisposes mice to biliary injury and secondary cholestasis and defines a translational model of toxic bile induced hepatobiliary injury in human cholangiopathy

Abstract Number: 4018

Session Date and Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST

The posters will be made available on the Rectify website following the presentations.

About Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rectify”)

Rectify is advancing Positive Functional Modulators (PFMs), a novel class of oral, small molecules that restore and enhance membrane protein function to address the underlying cause of serious diseases. Rectify’s PFMs have potential to modulate the activity of wild-type and mutated membrane bound proteins, a historically difficult challenge with a small molecule approach. The Company’s breakthrough product platform enables efficient and rapid discovery of first- and best-in-class small molecule therapies with the potential to address membrane protein dysfunction for treatment of rare and common diseases, including liver, cardio-renal-metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Rectify was founded and seeded by Atlas Venture who co-led the $100M Series A round with Omega Funds and were joined by Forbion and Longwood Fund.

For more information, please visit www.rectifypharma.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact

Media

Michael Rubenstein

LifeSci Communications

+1 646-386-1613

mrubenstein@lifescicomms.com