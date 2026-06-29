Readout from Legacy Ultimovacs DOVACC Phase II Trial Concludes UV1 Programme as Previously Guided

Oslo, 26 June 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic "off-the-shelf" T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, today announces that the NSGO-CTU sponsored Phase II DOVACC clinical trial (NCT04742075) investigating the Ultimovacs UV1 cancer vaccine, inherited through the business combination between the two companies in 2025, did not meet the primary endpoint. This concludes the previously communicated wrap-up phase of the UV1 cancer vaccine programme and Zelluna now considers the programme closed.

Highlights:

UV1 is a legacy asset originating from Ultimovacs, acquired through the 2025 business combination, and has been in a wrap-up phase; the Company is focused entirely on the TCR-NK platform and lead candidate ZI-MA4-1

The investigator-led Phase II DOVACC study evaluating UV1 in BRCAwt platinum sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS)

The DOVACC readout represents the final Phase II outcome for the UV1 programme; all five Phase II studies evaluating UV1 did not meet their primary endpoints

Aside from minimal costs associated with completing the remaining study close-out activities, Zelluna does not expect to incur any further material costs related to the UV1 programme which is now considered concluded.

Background and results

The DOVACC trial tested the cancer vaccine UV1 in patients with BRCAwt platinum sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer. The goal was to assess whether UV1, given alongside two established cancer medicines, could slow disease progression better than standard treatment alone.

The DOVACC readout represents the fifth Phase II study evaluating UV1 that has not met its primary endpoint.

About Zelluna ASA Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a pioneering allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of solid cancers. The company's platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with precise solid tumour targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. The company's lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical testing. Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway and is listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Joachim Midttun, Finance Manager of Zelluna ASA, on 26 June 2026 at 16.40 CET.