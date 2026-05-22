Ray Therapeutics Expands Board Expertise with Appointment of Vikas Sinha, MBA as Director and Chair of the Audit Committee

- Accomplished biopharma leader brings formidable experience advancing rare disease companies from clinical development to commercial readiness -

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ray Therapeutics (RayTx), an industry-leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated vision restoration therapies for those living with severe retinal degenerations, today announced that Vikas Sinha, MBA, has joined its Board of Directors and named Chair of the Audit Committee. The announcement follows a period of significant momentum for the company including an upsized, oversubscribed $125 million Series B financing and the granting of both FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and EMA Priority Medicines (PRIME) Designation.

“Vikas brings an impressive track record of financial and strategic leadership across some of life sciences’ most high impact companies,” said Paul Bresge, CEO & Co-Founder, Ray Therapeutics. “His guidance as Chair of our Audit Committee will be instrumental as we advance our clinical pipeline to commercialization, transforming our science into therapies for patients living with blinding diseases.”

Vikas Sinha has served as Chief Financial Officer of Scholar Rock since April 2025. He brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in the life sciences industry, with a proven track record across finance, investor relations, business development, strategy, IT, and human resources. Prior to joining Scholar Rock, he co-founded ElevateBio, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and currently serves on the company’s Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair. He also held the roles of President and CFO at AlloVir Inc., and has served as CFO at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he played a pivotal role in the company’s growth, from a market capitalization of $600 million to over $30 billion, and from pre-revenue to more than $3 billion annually.

Mr. Sinha previously held senior leadership roles at Bayer AG across the United States, Japan, Germany, and Canada, including Vice President and CFO of Bayer Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the U.S. and Bayer Yakuhin Ltd. in Japan. He holds an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management and is a U.S. Certified Public Accountant, as well as an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

“RayTx stands at the forefront of a remarkable moment in medicine, with the potential to fundamentally change how we address vision loss for patients with significant unmet medical needs,” said Mr. Sinha. “The company’s innovative science, experienced leadership team, and clear strategic vision, together with its commitment to long-term value creation for patients and shareholders, provided a highly compelling rationale for joining the Board.”

About Ray Therapeutics

Ray Tx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing optogenetic therapies to restore vision in patients with retinal degenerative diseases. By delivering a bioengineered, highly light-sensitive protein to targeted retinal cells, the approach is designed to improve visual function regardless of the underlying genetic mutation.

RTx-015 is Ray Therapeutics’ lead optogenetic gene therapy currently being evaluated in patients with retinitis pigmentosa. Delivered as a single intravitreal injection, the treatment aims to restore functional vision to those with advanced visual impairment.

This research was additionally made possible by funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), a state agency in California that supports research in regenerative medicine, stem cell therapy, gene therapy, and clinical trials (Grant number: CLIN2-17086).

Ray Therapeutics has a second clinical-stage program, RTx-021, which has been designed to restore vision to those with macula diseases, such as Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy age-related macular degeneration (GA AMD) by targeting retinal bipolar cells. Several of these programs are supported by grants from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM).

Media:

Glenn Silver

Partner, National Media Relations Specialist

FINN Partners

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