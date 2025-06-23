Ratio Therapeutics and TerraPower Isotopes Sign Supply Agreement for Actinium-225 For Targeted Radiotherapeutics

BOSTON and BELLEVUE, Wash., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, and TerraPower Isotopes, a subsidiary of TerraPower, a leading nuclear innovation company, today announced they entered into a supply agreement for the medical radioisotope actinium-225 (Ac-225)1. Under the agreement, TerraPower Isotopes would supply Ratio with quantities of non-cGMP Ac-225 for use to incorporate into or use in the development of Ratio's radiopharmaceuticals.

Ac-225 plays a vital role in the development of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals, serving as a powerful alpha-emitting isotope used in targeted cancer therapies. For Ratio, access to a reliable supply of Ac-225 is essential to advancing its pipeline based on its proprietary Trillium™ and Macropa™ platforms. Together, these platforms enable the design and development of novel radiopharmaceuticals that can selectively target and eradicate cancer cells, offering a powerful and targeted approach to cancer treatment.

"Securing a reliable supply of Actinium-225 is a critical step in advancing our pipeline of targeted alpha therapies," said John Babich, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Ratio. "This agreement with TerraPower Isotopes strengthens our ability to scale production and advance our Trillium™ and Macropa™ platforms, which are purpose-built to fully harness the therapeutic potential of Actinium-225 in targeted alpha therapies."

"TerraPower Isotopes is committed to increasing the global supply of Actinium-225 to support cancer treatment research and development," said Scott Claunch, President of TerraPower Isotopes. "We're proud to work with Ratio Therapeutics to help realize the full potential of Actinium-225 in radiopharmaceuticals. Once linked to a disease-targeting molecule, Actinium-225 labeled drug products can be precisely delivered to cancerous tissues, where they emit high-energy alpha particles capable of destroying tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue, making it a potentially transformative treatment option for patients."

About TerraPower Isotopes

TerraPower Isotopes is bringing the next generation of isotopes to market. A subsidiary of TerraPower, a leading nuclear innovation company, TerraPower Isotopes applies innovative expertise and proven development methods to targeted alpha therapy. The company supports medical research by developing advanced radioisotope generators that enable the efficient and automated extraction of rare isotopes with life-saving potential. TerraPower Isotopes is increasing global access to Actinium-225, which may improve cancer treatments by destroying targeted cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy tissue.

About TerraPower

TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries, TerraPower has emerged as an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, medical advancement and other cutting-edge opportunities. It accepts and tackles some of the world's most difficult challenges. Behind each of its innovations and programs, TerraPower actively works to bring together the strengths and experiences of the world's public and private sectors to answer pressing global needs. Learn more at terrapower.com.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of fit-for-purpose radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. The company is also currently advancing the development of its first FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic with plans to enter clinical trials this year.

1 TerraPower Isotopes produced Actinium-225 is intended to be used as starting materials for further manufacturing processes and, as starting materials, is not manufactured in accordance with current good manufacturing practices.

