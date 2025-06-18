Ratio Therapeutics and Nusano Enter Long-Term, Multi-Isotope Supply Agreement to Boost Production of Cancer Radiopharmaceuticals

Agreement provides Ratio access to Nusano-produced radioisotopes for oncology diagnostics and therapeutics

Accelerates Ratio's clinical pipeline with copper-64 for PET imaging and lutetium-177 and actinium-225 for targeted therapy

Bolsters both companies' manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in Utah

BOSTON and WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, and Nusano, a physics company enabling breakthrough radioisotope supplies, today announced a long-term supply agreement designed to support Ratio's product pipeline and enable innovation.

The agreement gives Ratio access to reliable, high-volume, commercial-scale supplies of copper-64 (Cu-64) for PET imaging diagnostics produced by Nusano, as well as lutetium-177 (Lu-177) and actinium-225 (Ac-225) for therapeutic applications.

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Nusano, a company whose isotope production platform enables Ratio to secure a critical supply chain advantage. By gaining access to Cu-64 for imaging and Ac-225 for therapies, we can confidently advance our radiopharmaceutical clinical programs," said Jack Hoppin, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ratio Therapeutics. "Limited supply and high costs of Cu-64 have put significant constraints on its clinical use. By accessing Nusano's production capabilities, we're removing a critical bottleneck and enabling broader adoption across the field. This agreement de-risks our development pipeline and positions us to deliver innovative radiopharmaceuticals to patients across the U.S. and beyond."

Nusano is a radioisotope producer with a proprietary platform capable of generating more than 40 different isotopes for medical and industrial applications. The company intends to use these capabilities to help stabilize the existing medical radioisotope market and enable oncology innovation by providing researchers and drugmakers with isotopes yet to be fully explored for their cancer-fighting properties.

"This agreement is the foundation for a strategic alliance aimed at unlocking the full potential of radiopharmaceuticals," said Chris Lowe, Chief Executive Officer of Nusano. "We're seeing strong, sustained growth in the use of Cu-64 for PET imaging and rapidly increasing interest in isotopes such as Ac-225 for targeted cancer treatments. By collaborating with forward-thinking radiopharmaceutical companies like Ratio, we're working to meet current clinical needs and support the development of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals."

This supply agreement reflects the shared vision of the two companies to accelerate innovation in the radiopharmaceutical field as the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic isotopes continues to grow. The close proximity of Ratio’s new manufacturing facility in Utah, just miles from Nusano's operations, will streamline the logistics involved in scale-up and delivery. Supplies of Lu-177 and Ac-225 from Nusano will also play an important role in Ratio's growing radiopharmaceutical pipeline. Leveraging its proprietary Trillium™ platform, Ratio is designing highly selective, targeted radiotherapeutics for cancer treatment, including a FAP-targeted radiotherapy in development for soft tissue sarcoma which is expected to enter the clinic this year.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company's proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano's breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of fit-for-purpose radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. The company is also currently advancing the development of its first FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic with plans to enter clinical trials this year.

