Rapport Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders, today announced that management plans to participate in the following upcoming investor events:

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Healthcare Conference (Boston, MA) – presentation and fireside chat on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 3:10-3:40 pm ET.

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference (Miami, FL) – presentation on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:15 pm ET.

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL) – presentation on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 9:20 am ET.

Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum – fireside chat on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 9:30 am ET.

Interested parties may access the live and archived webcasts of the presentations and fireside chats under the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.rapportrx.com/.

